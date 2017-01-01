Freekeh-Turkey Sloppy Joes

Ann Pittman
Active Time
13 Mins
Total Time
54 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Health.com

Freekeh (pronounced FREAK-eh), a type of young, green wheat, contains super-filling resistant starch.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked cracked freekeh
  • 2 tablespoon canola or grapeseed oil
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces ground turkey
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 2 cups canned crushed tomatoes
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 Bibb lettuce leaves, optional
  • 6 1 1/2 ounce whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted
  • 6 1/8 inch-thick slices red onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Sodium per serving 589mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Cook freekeh according to package directions. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion and garlic; sauté for 5 minutes. Add turkey; sprinkle with chilli powder, sugar and red pepper. Cook, stirring to crumble, until turkey is done, about 6 minutes. Add cooked freekeh and tomatoes; reduce heat to medium and cook until mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Stir in salt. Remove from heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Place 1 lettuce leaf on bottom half of each bun, if desired. Spoon about 2/3 cup freekeh mixture over lettuce. Top each sandwich with 1 onion slice and top half of bun. 

October, 2016

