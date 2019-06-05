How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Whisk together soy sauce, honey, sambal oelek, crushed red pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a small bowl. Measure 3 tablespoons of the mixture into a separate small bowl, and reserve for basting chicken. Set aside remaining mixture for vegetables.

Step 2 Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place chicken, skin side down, on grates. Grill, covered, until skin is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken, and baste with reserved 3 tablespoons soy mixture. Grill, covered, turning and basting chicken every 5 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 170°F, about 30 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes. (Discard remaining basting mixture.)

Step 3 Meanwhile, toss together asparagus, bell peppers, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil on a rimmed baking sheet. Transfer vegetables to grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until charred, about 10 minutes. Transfer to baking sheet. Whisk together sesame oil and remaining soy mixture in a small bowl; add half of the mixture to vegetables on baking sheet, and toss to coat.