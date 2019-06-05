We love chicken thighs for grilling since they stay juicier than breasts. These are glazed with an irresistible spicy-sweet sauce and served with colorful peppers and asparagus. Plus, the veggies stay snappy even after a few minutes on the grill.
How to Make It
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Whisk together soy sauce, honey, sambal oelek, crushed red pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a small bowl. Measure 3 tablespoons of the mixture into a separate small bowl, and reserve for basting chicken. Set aside remaining mixture for vegetables.
Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place chicken, skin side down, on grates. Grill, covered, until skin is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken, and baste with reserved 3 tablespoons soy mixture. Grill, covered, turning and basting chicken every 5 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 170°F, about 30 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes. (Discard remaining basting mixture.)
Meanwhile, toss together asparagus, bell peppers, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil on a rimmed baking sheet. Transfer vegetables to grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until charred, about 10 minutes. Transfer to baking sheet. Whisk together sesame oil and remaining soy mixture in a small bowl; add half of the mixture to vegetables on baking sheet, and toss to coat.
Arrange vegetables and chicken on a platter; drizzle with remaining soy mixture. Sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds.
