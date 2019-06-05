Firecracker Chicken

By Robin Bashinsky

We love chicken thighs for grilling since they stay juicier than breasts. These are glazed with an irresistible spicy-sweet sauce and served with colorful peppers and asparagus. Plus, the veggies stay snappy even after a few minutes on the grill.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided, plus more for grill grates
  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • 1 pound medium-thickness fresh asparagus, trimmed
  • 2 small red bell peppers, halved lengthwise, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, halved lengthwise, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions (about 4)
  • 2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 388
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Cholesterol per serving 151mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 13g
  • Sugars per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 604mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Whisk together soy sauce, honey, sambal oelek, crushed red pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a small bowl. Measure 3 tablespoons of the mixture into a separate small bowl, and reserve for basting chicken. Set aside remaining mixture for vegetables.

Step 2

Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place chicken, skin side down, on grates. Grill, covered, until skin is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken, and baste with reserved 3 tablespoons soy mixture. Grill, covered, turning and basting chicken every 5 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 170°F, about 30 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; tent with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes. (Discard remaining basting mixture.)

Step 3

Meanwhile, toss together asparagus, bell peppers, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil on a rimmed baking sheet. Transfer vegetables to grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until charred, about 10 minutes. Transfer to baking sheet. Whisk together sesame oil and remaining soy mixture in a small bowl; add half of the mixture to vegetables on baking sheet, and toss to coat.

Step 4

Arrange vegetables and chicken on a platter; drizzle with remaining soy mixture. Sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2019

