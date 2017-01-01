Fennel and Sugar Snap Pea Orecchiette

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
6
Adam Hickman
April 2017

Refreshing fennel is delicious raw as well as cooked. Try thicker slices with dip instead of chips.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked orecchiette
  • 8 ounces sugar snap peas, cut in half diagonally
  • 1 cup very thinly sliced fennel bulb (about 3 oz.)
  • 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup hemp seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 34g
  • Sodium per serving 335mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook 8 minutes. Add sugar snap peas and fennel; cook until pasta is tender and peas are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2

Process 1 1/2 cups of the basil, 6 tablespoons of the oil, 1/4 cup of the mint, and 2 tablespoons of the hemp seeds in a food processor until coarsely chopped.

Step 3

Combine pasta mixture, cooking liquid, and basil mixture in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Add salt, pepper, remaining 1/2 cup basil, and remaining mint; toss. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining 2 tablespoons hemp seeds.

