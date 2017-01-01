- Calories per serving 375
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrates per serving 34g
- Sodium per serving 335mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Fennel and Sugar Snap Pea Orecchiette
Refreshing fennel is delicious raw as well as cooked. Try thicker slices with dip instead of chips.
How to Make It
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook 8 minutes. Add sugar snap peas and fennel; cook until pasta is tender and peas are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.
Process 1 1/2 cups of the basil, 6 tablespoons of the oil, 1/4 cup of the mint, and 2 tablespoons of the hemp seeds in a food processor until coarsely chopped.
Combine pasta mixture, cooking liquid, and basil mixture in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Add salt, pepper, remaining 1/2 cup basil, and remaining mint; toss. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining 2 tablespoons hemp seeds.