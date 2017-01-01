How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook 8 minutes. Add sugar snap peas and fennel; cook until pasta is tender and peas are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2 Process 1 1/2 cups of the basil, 6 tablespoons of the oil, 1/4 cup of the mint, and 2 tablespoons of the hemp seeds in a food processor until coarsely chopped.