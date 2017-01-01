- Calories per serving 527
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrates per serving 78g
- Sodium per serving 529mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Farro-and-White-Bean-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Have a vegan guest coming to dinner? Use additional olive oil or coconut oil in place of the butter.
How to Make It
Rinse farro under cold running water. Combine farro and water in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until farro is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in cherries after 27 minutes of cooking time. Drain cooked farro mixture.
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, celery and carrot; cook, stirring often, until tender and beginning to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Add sage; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in farro mixture, beans, hazelnuts, ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper.
Cut each squash in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard seeds. Place squash cut-side up on a large rimmed baking sheet. (Trim bottoms, if necessary, so squash will sit flat.) Brush insides of squash with 2 tablespoons of the butter; sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes.
Spoon farro mixture evenly into squash halves, pressing lightly and mounding in the center. Drizzle farro with remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Return to oven and bake until filling is lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes.