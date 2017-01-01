Farro-and-White-Bean-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Callie Nash
December 2016

Have a vegan guest coming to dinner? Use additional olive oil or coconut oil in place of the butter.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked whole-grain (not pearled) farro, such as Bob’s Red Mill
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from about 1/2 large onion)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery (from about 2 small ribs)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot (from about 1 large carrot)
  • 1 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 15- to 16-oz. can no-saltadded cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 medium acorn squash (about 1½ lb. each)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 527
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 78g
  • Sodium per serving 529mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Rinse farro under cold running water. Combine farro and water in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until farro is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in cherries after 27 minutes of cooking time. Drain cooked farro mixture.

Step 2

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, celery and carrot; cook, stirring often, until tender and beginning to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Add sage; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in farro mixture, beans, hazelnuts, ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper.

Step 3

Cut each squash in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard seeds. Place squash cut-side up on a large rimmed baking sheet. (Trim bottoms, if necessary, so squash will sit flat.) Brush insides of squash with 2 tablespoons of the butter; sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes.

Step 4

Spoon farro mixture evenly into squash halves, pressing lightly and mounding in the center. Drizzle farro with remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Return to oven and bake until filling is lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes.

