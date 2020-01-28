Farro Risotto with Crisped Prosciutto

Greg DuPree
Serves 6
By Robin Bashinsky

The secret to the toothsome texture of this whole-grain “risotto” is sunflower seeds. The asparagus offers a fresh snap that keeps the dish feeling springy and light, and a single slice of crisped prosciutto on top of each serving proves that a little is just enough.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped leeks (from 2 leeks), white and light green parts only
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup raw sunflower seeds
  • 1 cup farro
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine (or more chicken stock)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 prosciutto slices
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 33g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 765mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place stock and 2 cups water in a large saucepan over medium; cover and let come to a simmer. Adjust heat to maintain simmer.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add leeks, thyme, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add sunflower seeds and farro, and cook, stirring often, until seeds and farro are toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in wine, bring to a boil, and cook until wine is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

Stir salt and 2 cups of the simmering stock mixture into farro mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring often, until liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes. Add 5 more cups of the simmering stock mixture in 4 additions, 1 1/4 cups at a time, stirring often until farro is very tender and liquid is mostly absorbed after each addition, another 15 to 20 minutes. Add asparagus and remaining 1 cup simmering stock mixture, and cook until asparagus is tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in Parmesan and pepper.

Step 4

Place prosciutto slices between paper towels on a microwavable plate. Microwave on High until crisp, about 2 minutes, stopping at 30-second intervals after 1 minute to check doneness. Break prosciutto slices in half or crumble. Top each serving evenly with prosciutto, and sprinkle with chives. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

