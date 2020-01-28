How to Make It

Step 1 Place stock and 2 cups water in a large saucepan over medium; cover and let come to a simmer. Adjust heat to maintain simmer.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add leeks, thyme, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add sunflower seeds and farro, and cook, stirring often, until seeds and farro are toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in wine, bring to a boil, and cook until wine is almost evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 3 Stir salt and 2 cups of the simmering stock mixture into farro mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring often, until liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes. Add 5 more cups of the simmering stock mixture in 4 additions, 1 1/4 cups at a time, stirring often until farro is very tender and liquid is mostly absorbed after each addition, another 15 to 20 minutes. Add asparagus and remaining 1 cup simmering stock mixture, and cook until asparagus is tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in Parmesan and pepper.