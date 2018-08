How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together brussels sprouts, sweet potato, 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Arrange in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, water, parsley, chives, dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, tarragon, anchovy paste, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside until ready to use.