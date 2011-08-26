Espresso-Grilled Tenderloin Steaks

Try a new twist on the usual weeknight steak dinner. Pair with steamed veggies or a side of rice.Beef is a great source of vitamin B12 and iron. Most Americans don't get adequate iron, especially women. But keep your portion sizes to about 3 ounces of beef, or the size of a deck of cards. Steak is high in saturated fat, and should be enjoyed in moderation.

By Michaela Rosenthal, Woodland Hills, California

4 servings (serving size: 1 steak)
  • Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Combine espresso, brown sugar, and seasoning in a small bowl; rub mixture evenly over both sides of steaks. Add steaks to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

190 calories; calories from fat 45%; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 3.7g; mono fat 3.9g; poly fat 0.4g; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; cholesterol 71mg; iron 1.5mg; sodium 245mg; calcium 18mg.
