Eggs Baked In Clouds
These look impressive (even Instagrammable) yet are surprisingly simple to make. And there’s nutrition folded into the airy “clouds” too: mushrooms, which have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties, and Swiss chard, a great source of vitamin K, magnesium, and more.
Health April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
262 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 529mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 14g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 3g.