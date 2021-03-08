Spoon egg-mushroom mixture into 4 mounds (about 3/4 cup each) on baking sheet. Make a well in the middle of each mound using the back of a spoon. Bake until egg whites are lightly browned in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and slide 1 egg yolk into each well. Bake until yolks are cooked but still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle yolks evenly with pepper. Using a spatula, transfer 1 egg cloud onto each toast slice. Serve immediately.