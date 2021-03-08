Eggs Baked In Clouds

These look impressive (even Instagrammable) yet are surprisingly simple to make. And there’s nutrition folded into the airy “clouds” too: mushrooms, which have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties, and Swiss chard, a great source of vitamin K, magnesium, and more.

By Liz Mervosh
Health April 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

30 mins
40 mins
4
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are browned, about 4 minutes. Stir mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, about 4 minutes. Add Swiss chard and shallot and cook, stirring constantly, until chard is wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in lemon zest, salt, and garlic; remove from heat. Spread mixture on a large plate and refrigerate until chilled, about 10 minutes.

  • While mixture chills, separate eggs, placing each yolk in a separate small bowl and putting whites into a medium bowl.

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, and lightly coat with cooking spray. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold in chilled mushroom mixture.

  • Spoon egg-mushroom mixture into 4 mounds (about 3/4 cup each) on baking sheet. Make a well in the middle of each mound using the back of a spoon. Bake until egg whites are lightly browned in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and slide 1 egg yolk into each well. Bake until yolks are cooked but still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle yolks evenly with pepper. Using a spatula, transfer 1 egg cloud onto each toast slice. Serve immediately.

262 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 529mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 14g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 3g.
