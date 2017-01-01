- Calories per serving 269
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 813mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Eggplant Steaks With Tapenade
Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Mindi Shapiro; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Grill eggplant steaks indoors in a pan, or outdoors: Place on grates over moderate heat, 2 to 4 minutes per side.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut 2 1 1/4-inch-thick slices lengthwise from center of each eggplant; reserve curved ends for another use. Brush eggplant slices with grapeseed oil; sprinkle evenly with paprika, salt, and pepper, pressing to adhere.
Step 2
Heat a grill pan over high heat. Grill eggplant steaks until charred and tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Pulse tomatoes and olives in a mini food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in olive oil and vinegar.
Step 4
Place 1 eggplant steak on each of 4 plates. Top eggplant with tapenade. Sprinkle with basil.