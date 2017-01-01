Edamame Hummus

Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
8
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 12-oz. pkg. frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha chili sauce
  • 1-3 tablespoons water
  • Crudités (such as carrots, radishes, and cucumber)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 187
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 7g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Process edamame, oil, cilantro, tahini, lemon juice, salt, and sriracha in a food processor until mostly smooth, about 45 seconds. Add 1 tablespoon water and process until smooth. Add up to 2 more tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and process until desired consistency is reached. Serve with crudités.

