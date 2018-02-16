Easy Spud Breakfast

How to Make It

Step 1 Slice baked potato in half the long way. Scoop out 1/3 of the potato pulp (save for another meal). Set shells in an oven-safe dish.

Step 2 Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and sauté peppers and onions for about 5 minutes or until soft.

Step 3 Add ham and sauté another 1–2 minutes. Add the beaten egg and cook until egg is done. Add salt and pepper, if desired.