Easy Spud Breakfast

Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
2
By Health.com
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 large baking potato in skin, baked
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup chopped green or red peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped onions
  • 1 ounce lean ham, chopped
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Fresh ground pepper and salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons grated reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • Fresh or dried parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Total fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 119mg
  • Sodium per serving 287mg
  • Potassium per serving 740mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 3g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 11g

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice baked potato in half the long way. Scoop out 1/3 of the potato pulp (save for another meal). Set shells in an oven-safe dish.

Step 2

Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and sauté peppers and onions for about 5 minutes or until soft.

Step 3

Add ham and sauté another 1–2 minutes. Add the beaten egg and cook until egg is done. Add salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 4

Fill each potato shell with egg mixture. Top with grated cheese. Heat at 400°F in a conventional oven or microwave until hot. Garnish with parsley.

This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org

You May Like

Read More