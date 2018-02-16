Easy Spud Breakfast

Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice baked potato in half the long way. Scoop out 1/3 of the potato pulp (save for another meal). Set shells in an oven-safe dish.
Step 2
Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and sauté peppers and onions for about 5 minutes or until soft.
Step 3
Add ham and sauté another 1–2 minutes. Add the beaten egg and cook until egg is done. Add salt and pepper, if desired.
Step 4
Fill each potato shell with egg mixture. Top with grated cheese. Heat at 400°F in a conventional oven or microwave until hot. Garnish with parsley.
This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org