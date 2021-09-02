Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir together butter, miso, lime zest, and ginger in a small bowl. Put sweet potatoes, carrots, radishes, and garlic cloves in a large Dutch oven. Remove giblets and neck from chicken and discard. Using your fingers, loosen skin under chicken breasts. Rub 1 tablespoon butter mixture under loosened skin. Rub outside of chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons butter mixture. Cross chicken legs, and secure with kitchen twine. Place chicken on top of vegetable mixture in Dutch oven and sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook in oven for 50 minutes.