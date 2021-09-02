Dutch Oven Whole Chicken With Miso Butter

Rating: Unrated

Steam roasting—cooking the bird in a covered pot—is foolproof and ensures you get moist and tender meat. As the chicken cooks, the juice slowly drips down on the vegetables, bathing them in rich flavor enhanced by butter infused with miso, lime, and ginger.

By Liz Mervosh
Health October 2021

Gallery

Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir together butter, miso, lime zest, and ginger in a small bowl. Put sweet potatoes, carrots, radishes, and garlic cloves in a large Dutch oven. Remove giblets and neck from chicken and discard. Using your fingers, loosen skin under chicken breasts. Rub 1 tablespoon butter mixture under loosened skin. Rub outside of chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons butter mixture. Cross chicken legs, and secure with kitchen twine. Place chicken on top of vegetable mixture in Dutch oven and sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook in oven for 50 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove lid from Dutch oven, and increase oven temperature to 400°F. Continue cooking until chicken skin is browned in spots and a thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh registers 165°F, 50 to 60 minutes more. Remove from oven. Let chicken rest in Dutch oven 15 minutes.

  • Transfer chicken to a cutting board and carve. Stir together vegetable mixture and drippings in Dutch oven. Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetable mixture to a medium bowl and gently stir in herbs, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining butter mixture. Squeeze lime wedge over vegetables and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 137mg; sodium 654mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 43g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 8g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 09/07/2021