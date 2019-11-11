Dragon Fruit, Pineapple & Chia Smoothie Bowl

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Karen Rankin

You can thank frozen dragon fruit puree for this vibrant knock-out of a bowl, and tropical toppings give it an I’m-on-holiday vibe, perfect for a chilly, blustery day. Want to make a vegan version? Use coconut yogurt in place of the Greek.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-oz.) pkg. frozen pitaya (pink dragon fruit)
  • 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks (about 8 oz.)
  • 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup white chia seeds, plus more for serving, if desired
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 cup toasted unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 1 kiwi, peeled, quartered, and sliced
  • 2 ounces plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 277
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sugar per serving 22g
  • Sodium per serving 232mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine pitaya, frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, and chia seeds in a blender; process until smooth. Chill until thickened slightly, about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Step 2

Divide mixture among 4 shallow bowls, and top evenly with fresh pineapple, coconut, and kiwi; top with a dollop of yogurt. Sprinkle with sea salt and, if desired, chia seeds.

Chef's Notes

Try varying the toppings—mango, papaya, or berries would all be tasty.

Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com