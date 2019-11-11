You can thank frozen dragon fruit puree for this vibrant knock-out of a bowl, and tropical toppings give it an I’m-on-holiday vibe, perfect for a chilly, blustery day. Want to make a vegan version? Use coconut yogurt in place of the Greek.
How to Make It
Combine pitaya, frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, and chia seeds in a blender; process until smooth. Chill until thickened slightly, about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Divide mixture among 4 shallow bowls, and top evenly with fresh pineapple, coconut, and kiwi; top with a dollop of yogurt. Sprinkle with sea salt and, if desired, chia seeds.
Chef's Notes
Try varying the toppings—mango, papaya, or berries would all be tasty.
Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019