- Calories per serving 349
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 37g
- Sodium per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Double Chocolate Coconut Bowl
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine coconut milk, 1/2 cup water, cacao powder, syrup, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking to incorporate cacao powder. Add oats, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Divide among 3 bowls; top each with a third of coconut flakes, almonds, and cacao nibs. Drizzle with additional syrup, if desired, and serve.