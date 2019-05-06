How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the shortcakes: Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender, 2 forks, or your fingers until crumbly. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in a small bowl until combined; add to flour mixture, stirring with a rubber spatula until dry ingredients are just moistened. Drop dough by slightly rounded 1/4-cupfuls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 2 Bake until golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer biscuits to a wire rack.

Step 3 Prepare the berry mixture: Process 1/2 cup of the strawberries in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a bowl; stir in honey and lemon juice. Gently stir in raspberries, mint, and remaining 1 1/2 cups strawberries.

Step 4 Prepare the honey whipped cream: Beat cream and honey with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.