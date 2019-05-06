Double-Berry Shortcakes

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
8
By Pam Lolley

Whole-grain spelt flour adds a subtle nuttiness to these flaky shortcakes. Split them open and fill with mint-flecked strawberries and raspberries and whipped cream sweetened with just a touch of honey.

Ingredients

  • For the shortcakes:
  • 1 1/4 cups plus 2 Tbsp. spelt flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1/3 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • For the berry mixture:
  • 2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced, divided
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh mint
  • For the honey whipped cream:
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 244
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 64mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 196mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare the shortcakes: Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender, 2 forks, or your fingers until crumbly. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in a small bowl until combined; add to flour mixture, stirring with a rubber spatula until dry ingredients are just moistened. Drop dough by slightly rounded 1/4-cupfuls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 2

Bake until golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer biscuits to a wire rack.

Step 3

Prepare the berry mixture: Process 1/2 cup of the strawberries in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to a bowl; stir in honey and lemon juice. Gently stir in raspberries, mint, and remaining 1 1/2 cups strawberries.

Step 4

Prepare the honey whipped cream: Beat cream and honey with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 5

To serve, split each shortcake horizontally. Spoon about 1/3 cup berry mixture and 2 tablespoons whipped cream onto each shortcake bottom. Top with shortcake tops.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement