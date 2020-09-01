Delicata-Kale Salad with Tahini-Maple Dressing

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Anna Theoktisto

Kale is a bone-building powerhouse, thanks to its calcium and vitamin K. Apples and pomegranate seeds provide a bright pop of sweetness to contrast the strong earthy flavors, while the squash ties it all together.

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-oz.) bunch Lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped
  • 1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 (8-oz.) delicata squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 medium Honeycrisp apple, unpeeled, cored, and sliced
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/4 cup roasted salted pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 255
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • per serving 11g Sugar (3g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 530mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 152mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place kale in a large bowl. Whisk together tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, 1 tablespoon water, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Drizzle 1/4 cup tahini dressing onto kale, and massage into leaves using your hands.

Step 2

Cut squash halves crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with oil; sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Bake squash, turning over halfway through, until tender and brown, 30 minutes.

Step 3

Arrange kale on a serving platter. Top with squash, apple, parsley, pomegranate arils, and pepitas. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup tahini dressing.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

