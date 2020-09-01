Kale is a bone-building powerhouse, thanks to its calcium and vitamin K. Apples and pomegranate seeds provide a bright pop of sweetness to contrast the strong earthy flavors, while the squash ties it all together.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place kale in a large bowl. Whisk together tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, 1 tablespoon water, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Drizzle 1/4 cup tahini dressing onto kale, and massage into leaves using your hands.
Cut squash halves crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with oil; sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Bake squash, turning over halfway through, until tender and brown, 30 minutes.
Arrange kale on a serving platter. Top with squash, apple, parsley, pomegranate arils, and pepitas. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup tahini dressing.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020