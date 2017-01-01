How to Make It

Step 1 Skewer each banana slice with 1 cocktail pick and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour.

Step 2 Pour water to a depth of 1 inch into bottom of a double boiler set over medium heat; bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer. Place chocolate and oil in top of double boiler and cook, stirring often, until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, about 4 minutes.