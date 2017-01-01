- Calories per serving 229
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Sodium per serving 196mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites
Bananas are packed with resistant starch, a type of carb that boosts metabolism.
How to Make It
Skewer each banana slice with 1 cocktail pick and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour.
Pour water to a depth of 1 inch into bottom of a double boiler set over medium heat; bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer. Place chocolate and oil in top of double boiler and cook, stirring often, until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, about 4 minutes.
Dip 1 skewered banana slice in chocolate mixture; immediately sprinkle with a pinch of coconut and return to baking sheet. Repeat procedure with remaining coconut for 5 more banana slices, then with almonds for 6 banana slices, then with sea salt for remaining 6 banana slices. Freeze bites for 1 hour before serving.
Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016