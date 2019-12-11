This recommendation may seem too good to be true, but don’t worry, dark chocolate is the real deal. Rich in antioxidants, it can also help improve cholesterol levels and may improve blood flow to the brain. Here comes the caveat (sorry): Since it’s paired with sugar, dark chocolate should be enjoyed in moderation—about an ounce or two a day—just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. This crunchy bark will do the trick. A tiny bit of espresso powder and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt bring out the chocolate’s depth of flavor and fruitiness.
How to Make It
Fill a medium saucepan with water 2 inches deep; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer.
Place chocolate in a large glass bowl; place bowl over saucepan with simmering water. Heat chocolate, stirring constantly, until completely smooth and melted, about 5 minutes. Add espresso powder, if desired; stir to combine.
Remove from heat; pour mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread into a 14x6-inch rectangle. Sprinkle evenly with almonds, coconut, and salt. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.
