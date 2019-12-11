This recommendation may seem too good to be true, but don’t worry, dark chocolate is the real deal. Rich in antioxidants, it can also help improve cholesterol levels and may improve blood flow to the brain. Here comes the caveat (sorry): Since it’s paired with sugar, dark chocolate should be enjoyed in moderation—about an ounce or two a day—just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. This crunchy bark will do the trick. A tiny bit of espresso powder and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt bring out the chocolate’s depth of flavor and fruitiness.