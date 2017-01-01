Daikon Steaks With Glass Noodles

Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Mindi Shapiro; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Robin&nbsp;Bashinsky

Daikon, a mild Asian radish, is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces uncooked vermicelli rice noodles
  • 2 cups sake
  • 1 2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into rounds
  • 1 large daikon radish (about 3 lb., 9 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup raw honey
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 cups thinly sliced baby bok choy (about 4 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 466
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 78g
  • Sodium per serving 927mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 181mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and drain again thoroughly.

Step 2

 Bring 3 cups water, sake, and ginger to a boil in a Dutch oven or stockpot over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer.

Step 3

 Peel daikon and cut into 4 6-by-3-by-1-inch slabs (about 8 1/2 oz. each). Cut each slab into 2 3-inch squares. Place in sake mixture; simmer until just tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and dry well on paper towels.

Step 4

 Stir together honey, tamari, vinegar, and crushed red pepper. Set aside 1/4 cup of the honey mixture.

Step 5

 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook daikon squares in batches until lightly caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium. Turn daikon and brush with 2 tablespoons of the honey mixture. Cook, turning and brushing often with honey mixture, until deeply caramelized, 5 to 6 minutes. (Watch carefully to prevent glaze from burning.)

Step 6

 Toss together noodles, bok choy, almonds, and reserved 1/4 cup honey mixture in a large bowl. Divide noodle mixture evenly among 4 shallow bowls. Top each with 2 daikon pieces.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up