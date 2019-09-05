In this modern update of the cozy British dish, cauliflower stands in for potatoes, curry spices up the filling, and raisins and almonds add sweetness and crunch.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 to 8 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add ground sirloin, and cook, stirring often to break up meat and cook evenly, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add curry powder, tomatoes, raisins, almonds, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens slightly, about 4 minutes. Stir in peas. Remove from heat.
Place cauliflower florets and 2 tablespoons water in a large microwavable bowl; cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until very tender, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly; place in a food processor. Add coconut cream and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. (You will have about 4 cups cauliflower puree.)
Dollop cauliflower mixture over meat mixture in skillet, and spread to cover meat mixture. Place skillet in oven, and broil until topping is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019