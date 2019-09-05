Curried Cauliflower Shepherd’s Pie

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Karin Rankin

In this modern update of the cozy British dish, cauliflower stands in for potatoes, curry spices up the filling, and raisins and almonds add sweetness and crunch.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin, 90% lean
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
  • 1 (2-lb.) head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1/2 cup canned unsweetened coconut cream
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 446
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sugar per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 766mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 to 8 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add ground sirloin, and cook, stirring often to break up meat and cook evenly, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add curry powder, tomatoes, raisins, almonds, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens slightly, about 4 minutes. Stir in peas. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Place cauliflower florets and 2 tablespoons water in a large microwavable bowl; cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until very tender, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly; place in a food processor. Add coconut cream and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. (You will have about 4 cups cauliflower puree.)

Step 3

Dollop cauliflower mixture over meat mixture in skillet, and spread to cover meat mixture. Place skillet in oven, and broil until topping is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

