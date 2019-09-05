How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 to 8 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add ground sirloin, and cook, stirring often to break up meat and cook evenly, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add curry powder, tomatoes, raisins, almonds, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens slightly, about 4 minutes. Stir in peas. Remove from heat.

Step 2 Place cauliflower florets and 2 tablespoons water in a large microwavable bowl; cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until very tender, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly; place in a food processor. Add coconut cream and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. (You will have about 4 cups cauliflower puree.)