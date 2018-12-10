Cuban Black Beans and Rice

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
4
By Julia Levy

Beans from scratch on a weeknight? Thanks to the Instant Pot these superfoods can be perfectly cooked in under an hour. Three-ingredient pineapple salsa adds vibrant color and flavor to this hearty vegetarian dish. 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 cup dried black beans, rinsed
  • 3/4 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice, rinsed
  • 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1/4 chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 5/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 5-oz. pkg. baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 74g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 865mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Set Instant Pot to Sauté. Add oil, bell pepper, garlic, and 1 cup onion. Cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in cumin and oregano. Add broth, black beans, and rice. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 24 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make pineapple salsa: Combine pineapple, 1 tablespoon of the cilantro, ¹/8 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining onion (1/4 cup) in a medium bowl.

Step 3

Release pressure naturally. Uncover Instant Pot. Add spinach, remaining 3 tablespoons cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Turn off Instant Pot. Serve topped with pineapple salsa.

