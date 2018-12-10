Beans from scratch on a weeknight? Thanks to the Instant Pot these superfoods can be perfectly cooked in under an hour. Three-ingredient pineapple salsa adds vibrant color and flavor to this hearty vegetarian dish.
How to Make It
Set Instant Pot to Sauté. Add oil, bell pepper, garlic, and 1 cup onion. Cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in cumin and oregano. Add broth, black beans, and rice. Cover Instant Pot, and fasten lid. Lock and seal steam valve. Set to High Pressure for 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, make pineapple salsa: Combine pineapple, 1 tablespoon of the cilantro, ¹/8 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining onion (1/4 cup) in a medium bowl.
Release pressure naturally. Uncover Instant Pot. Add spinach, remaining 3 tablespoons cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Turn off Instant Pot. Serve topped with pineapple salsa.
