Mushrooms are packed with nutrients, including vitamin D, and their meaty texture and umami-rich, savory flavor make this flatbread ultra-satisfying. A mixture of fresh herbs adds antioxidant power— and an earthy, mouthwatering aroma.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to broil with rack 10 inches from heat source. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are browned, about 4 minutes. Stir, then continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in honey and balsamic vinegar.
While mushrooms cook, stir together ricotta, herbs, milk, and garlic in a small bowl.
Place flatbreads on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly browned along edges, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from oven (do not turn oven off)
Spread ricotta mixture evenly on tops of flatbreads on baking sheet; then top evenly with mushroom mixture. Return to oven; broil until mushrooms are crisp and flatbreads are browned along edges, 1 to 2 minutes.
Sprinkle flatbreads evenly with salt. Cut each flatbread evenly into 4 wedges; garnish with additional herbs. Serve immediately.
