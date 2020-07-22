Crispy Mushroom Flatbread

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Liz Mervosh

Mushrooms are packed with nutrients, including vitamin D, and their meaty texture and umami-rich, savory flavor make this flatbread ultra-satisfying. A mixture of fresh herbs adds antioxidant power— and an earthy, mouthwatering aroma.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 12 ounces mixed fresh mushrooms (such as cremini, shiitake, and oyster), sliced
  • 2 teaspoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped mixed tender herbs (such as basil, tarragon, dill, and chives), plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • 3/4 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 1 (8.8-oz.) pkg. whole-grain naan flatbreads (such as Stonefire)
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • per serving 3g Sugar (1g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 292mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to broil with rack 10 inches from heat source. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are browned, about 4 minutes. Stir, then continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in honey and balsamic vinegar.

Step 2

While mushrooms cook, stir together ricotta, herbs, milk, and garlic in a small bowl.

Step 3

Place flatbreads on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly browned along edges, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from oven (do not turn oven off)

Step 4

Spread ricotta mixture evenly on tops of flatbreads on baking sheet; then top evenly with mushroom mixture. Return to oven; broil until mushrooms are crisp and flatbreads are browned along edges, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 5

Sprinkle flatbreads evenly with salt. Cut each flatbread evenly into 4 wedges; garnish with additional herbs. Serve immediately.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

