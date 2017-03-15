Crispy Farro and Shrimp Stir-Fry

Active Time
22 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Alan Hickman

Farro is an ancient form of wheat that fed roman soldiers. It's packed with fiber, protein and iron.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked farro
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 3 cups broccoli florets (from 1 large head)
  • 1 cup sliced orange bell pepper (from 1 large bell pepper)
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 12 ounces peeled and deveined medium-size raw shrimp
  • 1/2 cup diagonally sliced sallions (from about 4 scallions)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 399
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 55g
  • Sodium per serving 932mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare farro according to package directions. Spread out on a baking sheet; let stand until cool, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, whisk together water, soy sauce, honey, vinegar, cornstarch, and garlic in a small bowl.

Step 3

Heat 4 teaspoons of the oil in a wok over high heat. Add cooked farro; cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add broccoli and remaining 2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and onion; cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until just pink, about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Return farro to wok and toss together. Sprinkle with scallions.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up