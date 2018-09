How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F with oven rack positioned 8 inches from heat source. Place squash and brussels sprouts on a large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil, and toss to coat. Pat chicken dry. Arrange chicken, skin side up, and vegetables in a single layer on baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with coriander and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Step 2 Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 140°F, 25 to 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove baking sheet from oven); broil until chicken reaches 165°F and vegetables are tender and browned, about 7 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle chicken and vegetables evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let chicken rest 5to 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together mayonnaise, milk, chives, water, juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.