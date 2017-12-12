- Calories per serving 65
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 145mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Crispy Brussels Sprouts With Miso Dressing
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F with a rack in upper third of oven; line a large baking sheet with foil. Cut brussels sprouts in half lengthwise. Using a melon baller, carefully remove inner leaves to form a scoop shape (reserve leaves for another use). Trim excess stem from bottom of each half.
Step 2
Toss scooped halves with oil, salt, and pepper on baking sheet. Bake until crisp and browned, about 25 minutes.
Step 3
Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, miso, honey, and soy sauce in a small bowl until well combined. Arrange brussels sprout halves on a serving platter; serve with miso dressing.