Crispy Brussels Sprouts With Miso Dressing

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
10
Ivy Odom
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons white miso
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 145mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F with a rack in upper third of oven; line a large baking sheet with foil. Cut brussels sprouts in half lengthwise. Using a melon baller, carefully remove inner leaves to form a scoop shape (reserve leaves for another use). Trim excess stem from bottom of each half.

Step 2

Toss scooped halves with oil, salt, and pepper on baking sheet. Bake until crisp and browned, about 25 minutes.

Step 3

Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, miso, honey, and soy sauce in a small bowl until well combined. Arrange brussels sprout halves on a serving platter; serve with miso dressing.

