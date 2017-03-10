- Calories per serving 373
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrates per serving 54g
- Sodium per serving 622mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 326mg
Creamy Polenta with Ratatouille
Polenta is a dish made from coarsely ground corn meal, aka grits.
How to Make It
Bring milk, 3 cups of the broth and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium and cook, whisking often, until thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup of the Parmesan until blended. Remove from heat and keep warm.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add zucchini and eggplant; cook, stirring often, until slightly tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes and remaining ¼ cup broth and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in basil. Divide grits mixture evenly among 4 shallow bowls; top evenly with vegetable mixture and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan.