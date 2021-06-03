Creamy-Crunchy Poke Bowls

Our twist on the classic Hawaiian snack has plenty of colorful toppings, but you can mix and match with whatever you have. The avocado is rich in monounsaturated fat, and the fish (tuna or salmon) has anti-inflammatory omega-3s; both are heart-healthy and satisfying. Since the fish isn’t cooked, buy sushi grade.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

15 mins
1 hr 5 mins
4
  • Bring 1 3/4 cups water, rice, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until liquid is fully absorbed and rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside until completely cool, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir together coconut aminos, vinegar, lime juice, sesame oil, chile paste, and mirin in a large bowl. Transfer half (about 1/3 cup) of mixture to a small bowl. Add fish to large bowl, and toss to coat. Let stand, tossing occasionally, 5 minutes.

  • Divide rice, fish mixture, avocado, mango, carrots, radishes, and ginger evenly among 4 bowls. Drizzle remaining dressing over each, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

505 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 568mg; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 28g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 3g.
