Creamy Coconut–Acorn Squash Soup

Ginger and turmeric both have powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, and give a warm spiciness to this silky-smooth soup. Red lentils lend body to the broth along with protein, fiber, and iron; kale chips on top add crunch for contrast (and extra nutrients, too!).

Ingredients

  • 2 large acorn squash, halved lengthwise, seeded
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 large shallots, chopped
  • 2 small garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper
  • 2 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup dried red lentils
  • 1 (13.5-oz.) can light coconut milk, well shaken and stirred
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 large curly kale leaves, stemmed and torn into 2-in. pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 353
  • per serving 12g Fat (6g Sat.)
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 56g
  • per serving 14g Sugar (5g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 684mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place acorn squash cut side down on a large parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool 10 minutes. Use a spoon to scoop flesh into a bowl. (Do not turn off oven.)

Step 2

Heat 1⁄2 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Cook shallot, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and red pepper, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add broth, 1 cup water, and lentils. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until lentils are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in squash, and cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool 10 minutes.

Step 3

Working in two batches, process soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer back to saucepan. Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, maple syrup, and salt. Gently simmer over medium until flavors are blended, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.

Step 4

Place kale on a large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Massage kale until evenly coated; spread in an even layer. Bake, turning over once, until crisp and lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Serve soup topped with crispy kale leaves.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2020

