Ginger and turmeric both have powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, and give a warm spiciness to this silky-smooth soup. Red lentils lend body to the broth along with protein, fiber, and iron; kale chips on top add crunch for contrast (and extra nutrients, too!).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place acorn squash cut side down on a large parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool 10 minutes. Use a spoon to scoop flesh into a bowl. (Do not turn off oven.)
Heat 1⁄2 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Cook shallot, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and red pepper, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add broth, 1 cup water, and lentils. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until lentils are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in squash, and cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool 10 minutes.
Working in two batches, process soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer back to saucepan. Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, maple syrup, and salt. Gently simmer over medium until flavors are blended, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.
Place kale on a large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Massage kale until evenly coated; spread in an even layer. Bake, turning over once, until crisp and lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Serve soup topped with crispy kale leaves.
