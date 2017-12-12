Creamy Butternut Squash-Stuffed Mushrooms

Active Time
25 Mins
Total
Yield
24 pieces
Ivy Odom

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped butternut squash (about 10 oz.)
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 ounce soft goat cheese
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 24 2-in.-wide cremini mushrooms, stems removed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 35
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place squash on a rimmed baking sheet; toss with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove squash. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Place a wire rack in a large baking sheet.

Step 2

Combine squash, goat cheese, butter, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Combine panko, thyme, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

Step 3

Spoon about 2 teaspoons squash mixture into each mushroom cap. Press about 1 teaspoon panko mixture into squash mixture. Place mushrooms in a single layer on rack on baking sheet. Bake until panko is toasted, about 15 minutes.

