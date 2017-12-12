- Calories per serving 35
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 3g
- Sodium per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Creamy Butternut Squash-Stuffed Mushrooms
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place squash on a rimmed baking sheet; toss with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove squash. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Place a wire rack in a large baking sheet.
Step 2
Combine squash, goat cheese, butter, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Combine panko, thyme, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
Step 3
Spoon about 2 teaspoons squash mixture into each mushroom cap. Press about 1 teaspoon panko mixture into squash mixture. Place mushrooms in a single layer on rack on baking sheet. Bake until panko is toasted, about 15 minutes.