- Calories per serving 47
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 163mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Cranberry Salsa
Jennifer Causey: Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Power up: Cranberries are an antioxidant star, second only to blueberries in disease-fighting compounds.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring cranberries, syrup, and water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook until cranberries just start to pop, about 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of the cooking liquid. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Stir together cranberries, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime zest, lime juice, salt, cayenne pepper, and reserved 1 tablespoon cooking liquid in a medium bowl. Serve at room temperature or chilled.