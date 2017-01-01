Cranberry-Port-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
8
Oil change: Avocado oil is excellent for roasting because it has a very high smoke point, and it's healthier than vegetable oil.

Ingredients

  • GLAZE
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 cup unsweetened cranberry juice
  • 1/2 cup port wine
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • PORK
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1-lb. pork tenderloins, trimmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 250
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Sodium per serving 691mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make glaze: Stir together cranberries, cranberry juice, wine, syrup, thyme, mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, mashing cranberries with a potato masher, until reduced to 1 cup, about 25 minutes. Remove pan from heat: add butter and stir until melted and combined. Stir in vinegar.

Step 2

Make pork: Preheat oven to 500°F; brush a roasting pan with avocado oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over pork. Place in pan and roast for 15 minutes. Turn over and brush each tenderloin with 1/4 cup glaze. Cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145°F, about 5 minutes or more, or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining glaze.

