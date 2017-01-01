Cranberry-Orange-Chocolate Smoothie

Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe developed by Deb Wise
November 2016

Good-for-you chocolate: Cacao nibs, no-sugar-added bits made from cacao beans, are high in fiber, iron, and magnesium.

Ingredients

  • 2 oranges
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 1/4 cups frozen cranberries
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup ice cubes
  • 2 plus 1 tsp. cacao nibs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 192
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Sodium per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut 1 orange in half and squeeze juice from orange to equal 1/4 cup. Peel and section remaining orange into segments, removing any seeds. Chop orange segments. 

Step 2

Process yogurt, cranberries, orange juice, honey, lime juice, chopped orange segments, ice cubes, and 2 tablespoons of the cacao nibs in a high-speed blender until well combined and almost smooth. Divide smoothie among 4 glasses; sprinkle tops evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon cacao nibs. Serve immediately. 

