Cut 1 orange in half and squeeze juice from orange to equal 1/4 cup. Peel and section remaining orange into segments, removing any seeds. Chop orange segments.

Step 2

Process yogurt, cranberries, orange juice, honey, lime juice, chopped orange segments, ice cubes, and 2 tablespoons of the cacao nibs in a high-speed blender until well combined and almost smooth. Divide smoothie among 4 glasses; sprinkle tops evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon cacao nibs. Serve immediately.