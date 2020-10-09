Cranberry Mostarda
Juicy, tart cranberries are a stealth superfood, containing proantho cyanidins, which are antioxidant compounds that promote heart health and lower inflammation. In this Italian twist, they’re paired with mustard, ginger, and cinnamon.
Health November 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Prep Ahead
This can be made up to three days ahead and chilled, covered. Let come to room temperature before serving, about 45 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
76 calories; fatg; cholesterolg; sodium 4mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; protein; sugars 13g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.