Cranberry Mostarda

Juicy, tart cranberries are a stealth superfood, containing proantho cyanidins, which are antioxidant compounds that promote heart health and lower inflammation. In this Italian twist, they’re paired with mustard, ginger, and cinnamon.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2020
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring sugar and wine to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Measure out and set aside 1 cup cranberries; add remaining cranberries and shallots to boiling wine mixture. Cook, stirring often, until shallots soften, cranberries burst, and mixture thickens, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in reserved 1 cup cranberries. Return to a boil over medium-high; boil 1 minute. Stir to combine.

  • Remove mixture from heat; stir in mustard seeds, dry mustard, ginger, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and serve at room temperature.

Prep Ahead

This can be made up to three days ahead and chilled, covered. Let come to room temperature before serving, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; fatg; cholesterolg; sodium 4mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; protein; sugars 13g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.
