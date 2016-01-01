Cranberry Magic Bars

Romulo Yanes
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Yield
16 bars
Genevieve Ko
November 2016

Compounds in cranberries may help prevent tooth decay, research shows.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 9 graham crackers, broken
  • 3/4 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup plus 3 Tbsp. sugar
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, broken if large
  • 1 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sodium per serving 42mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides with parchment; spray again.

Step 2

 Pulse graham crackers, ¼ cup of the pecans and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a food processor until finely ground. Pulse in butter until fine crumbs form. Press into an even layer in pan. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is dry, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.

Step 3

 Combine cranberries, orange juice and remaining ½ cup sugar in a small pan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced to 1 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Spread evenly over crust. Sprinkle coconut and remaining ½ cup pecans on top; gently press into cranberry mixture. Scatter chocolate over top; press in.

Step 4

 Bake until filling is gently bubbling and coconut is golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Lift out of pan using parchment. Cut into 16 squares.

Better Baking © 2016

