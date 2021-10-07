Cranberry-Almond Galette

Rating: Unrated

A mix of whole-wheat and almond flours makes a hearty crust, while a lightly sweetened cranberry filling gets an extra burst of flavor from orange zest, ginger, and cinnamon. A sprinkling of almonds on top adds nutrients as well as an irresistible crunch.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Crust
Filling
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare crust: Whisk together pastry flour, almond flour, brown sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 4 tablespoons ice water; stir just until moist, adding another tablespoon ice water if needed to help the dough hold together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead lightly 5 times. Gently press dough into a 4-inch circle on heavy-duty plastic wrap. (To make dough in advance, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Before rolling out, let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.) Cover dough with additional plastic wrap. Use a rolling pin to carefully roll dough into a 12-inch round; slide onto a baking sheet or plate and freeze 10 minutes.

  • Remove dough from freezer, and remove and discard top piece of plastic wrap. Let stand until pliable, about 1 minute. Invert dough round onto prepared baking sheet; remove and discard remaining plastic wrap.

  • Prepare filling: Stir together cranberries, brown sugar, cornstarch, orange zest and juice, cinnamon, and ginger in a medium bowl.

  • Spoon mixture into center of crust, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges. Fold edges of dough over edges of filling, pinching to seal any cracks. Brush edges of crust with beaten egg, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

  • Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Sprinkle with toasted almonds. Let cool on baking sheet 20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 68mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 4g; sugars 19g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 10/14/2021