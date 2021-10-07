Prepare crust: Whisk together pastry flour, almond flour, brown sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 4 tablespoons ice water; stir just until moist, adding another tablespoon ice water if needed to help the dough hold together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead lightly 5 times. Gently press dough into a 4-inch circle on heavy-duty plastic wrap. (To make dough in advance, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Before rolling out, let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.) Cover dough with additional plastic wrap. Use a rolling pin to carefully roll dough into a 12-inch round; slide onto a baking sheet or plate and freeze 10 minutes.