Crab Cakes

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Thom Driver
Active Time
30 Mins
Yield
5
Deb Wise
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, drained and picked over
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow bell pepper (from 1 medium bell pepper)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper (from 1 medium bell pepper)
  • 1/3 cup avocado oil mayonnaise or olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallion (white and light green parts only)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 cup arrowroot
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten
  • 6 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 5 cups spinach-arugula blend
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 110mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 490mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 134mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together crabmeat, bell peppers, mayonnaise, scallion, celery, coriander, cayenne, and arrowroot in a large bowl. Add egg whites and stir until well combined. Shape mixture into 10 3-inch cakes (about 1/3 cup each). Place crab cakes on baking sheet. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half the crab cakes and cook until well browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook cakes until firm but tender, about 5 minutes more. Transfer cooked crab cakes to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining cakes. Arrange 1 cup spinach-arugula mix on each of 5 plates; top each with 2 crab cakes.

Step 3

Combine lemon juice and remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a small bowl. Drizzle over cakes and greens. Serve immediately.

