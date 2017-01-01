- Calories per serving 100
- Total fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 130mg
- Sodium per serving 340mg
- Potassium per serving 230mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Dietary fiber per serving 0g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
Crab Cake
Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 2
Combine crabmeat, mustard, margarine, egg, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, and Tabasco sauce. Add 2–4 tablespoons bread crumbs to bind mixture.
Step 3
Shape into 4 cakes. Roll in remaining bread crumbs; place on prepared cookie sheet.
Step 4
Bake for 20 minutes, until crab cakes are lightly browned, turning the crab cakes over once. Add salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. ShopDiabetes.org