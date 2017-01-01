Cornmeal-Bacon Waffles with Apple Compote

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
8
Take a break: Bacon-stuffed waffles and warm fruit feel oh-so indulgent—but they're pack with healthy whole grains and fiber.

Ingredients

  • WAFFLES
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup fine yellow cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • COMPOTE
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 cups chopped red apples (from about 1 lb. and 6 oz. of apples)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 465
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 61g
  • Sodium per serving 394mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 135mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make waffles: Whisk buttermilk, oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir cornmeal, flours, coconut sugar, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Slowly whisk cornmeal mixture into buttermilk mixture. Fold in bacon and chives. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat waffle iron; preheat oven to 200°F. Make compote: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, thyme, and salt. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 6 minutes. Add maple syrup and vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until apples are coated, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

Step 3

Mist waffle iron with cooking spray. Cook waffles in batches until browned and done. Mist with additional cooking spray as needed. Keep finished waffles warm in oven. Serve waffles with compote.

