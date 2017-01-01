How to Make It

Step 1 Make waffles: Whisk buttermilk, oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir cornmeal, flours, coconut sugar, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Slowly whisk cornmeal mixture into buttermilk mixture. Fold in bacon and chives. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat waffle iron; preheat oven to 200°F. Make compote: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, thyme, and salt. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 6 minutes. Add maple syrup and vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until apples are coated, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter.