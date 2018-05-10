- Calories per serving 254
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 19g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 15g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Coconut Snowball Sundae
Most of us are probably under the impression that making ice cream is hard. Not everyone has an ice cream maker conveniently tucked away at home for such occasions, which has us often reaching for a pint of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti Gelato. However, this homemade Coconut Snowball Sundae only has 10 grams of sugar per serving (in comparison, many store-bought ice creams can have upwards of 30 grams) and also has zero cholesterol. While we can’t encourage choosing ice cream as a healthy snack option, our Coconut Snowball Sundae is a smart choice if you’re planning to indulge.
Making ice cream is as easy as whisking together five ingredients, pouring them into a pan, and freezing for four hours. Seriously! Once frozen, remove the ice cream from the pan, coarsely chop it, throw the pieces into a blender and process until you have a smooth, creamy texture. Melt the chocolate in the microwave for about a minute (yum!), and drizzle over your ice cream. And that’s all, dessert lovers. But if you want a healthier take on a sundae, skip the hot fudge and top off a bowl of coconut ice cream with toasted unsweetened coconut flakes and almonds, fresh stemmed cherries, and mint sprigs.
How to Make It
Whisk together coconut milk, coconut cream, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt in a medium bowl. Pour mixture into an 8-inch square baking pan. Freeze until frozen solid, about 4 hours.
Just before serving, remove ice cream from pan and coarsely chop. Place pieces in a high-powered blender and process until mixture is smooth, stopping blender often to scrape sides and press mixture into blades. (This will take several minutes and will get easier as mixture softens.)
Place chocolate and oil in a small microwavable bowl; microwave on high until chocolate melts, about 1 minute, stirring every 20 seconds. Spoon ice cream into bowls. Drizzle chocolate sauce over top of ice cream, and add desired toppings.