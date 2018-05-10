Most of us are probably under the impression that making ice cream is hard. Not everyone has an ice cream maker conveniently tucked away at home for such occasions, which has us often reaching for a pint of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti Gelato. However, this homemade Coconut Snowball Sundae only has 10 grams of sugar per serving (in comparison, many store-bought ice creams can have upwards of 30 grams) and also has zero cholesterol. While we can’t encourage choosing ice cream as a healthy snack option, our Coconut Snowball Sundae is a smart choice if you’re planning to indulge.

Making ice cream is as easy as whisking together five ingredients, pouring them into a pan, and freezing for four hours. Seriously! Once frozen, remove the ice cream from the pan, coarsely chop it, throw the pieces into a blender and process until you have a smooth, creamy texture. Melt the chocolate in the microwave for about a minute (yum!), and drizzle over your ice cream. And that’s all, dessert lovers. But if you want a healthier take on a sundae, skip the hot fudge and top off a bowl of coconut ice cream with toasted unsweetened coconut flakes and almonds, fresh stemmed cherries, and mint sprigs.