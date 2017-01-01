Coconut-Caramel Pears

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
So sweet. Pears are a good source of heart-healthy vitamin C.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 firm-ripe pears (8 to 9 oz. each), peeled, halved, and cored
  • 3 tablespoons coconut palm sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup canned coconut milk (whisk well before measuring)
  • Shredded unsweetened coconut or sliced almonds, toasted, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 47g
  • Sodium per serving 131mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt butter in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Place pears, cut side down, in skillet. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, gently shaking pan once or twice, until bottoms begin to lightly caramelize, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Carefully turn pears over with tongs. Sprinkle pears with sugar and salt; drizzle 2 tablespoons water into skillet around pears.

Step 2

Transfer skillet to oven and bake until pears are tender when pierced and sugar has dissolved, about 15 minutes. (Check often; if liquid is getting too dark, add 2 to 3 tablespoons water to skillet and swirl skillet to pull sugar off the bottom.)

Step 3

Remove skillet from oven and carefully turn pears over with tongs. Add coconut milk; stir around pears with a heatproof spatula to combine milk with cooking liquid. Return to oven and bake, basting once or twice, until sauce has thickened and darkened, about 10 minutes.

Step 4

Transfer 2 pear halves to each of 4 plates. Place skillet on stovetop over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly, until caramel is slightly thickened and smooth, about 5 minutes. Spoon sauce over pear halves and sprinkle with toasted coconut or almonds, if desired.

