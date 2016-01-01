- Calories per serving 114
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 505mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Coastal Carrot 'Fettuccine'
Lauren Volo
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil over medium-low heat in a large skillet. Add garlic and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and 2 Tbsp. basil; sauté until tomatoes burst and release their juices, about 5 minutes. Shave carrots into ribbons, using either a spiral slicer (aka spiralizer) or a vegetable peeler.
Step 2
Add carrots, tomato sauce, paprika, salt, and pepper to skillet and cook until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 Tbsp. basil and garnish with pumpkin seeds before serving.
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.