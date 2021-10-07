Citrus Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated

Juicy, jewel-toned citrus slices are packed with vitamin C and give this cake an Insta-worthy look that will impress your guests. The brown sugar and butter glaze on top perfectly balances the fruit; the end result is a not-too-sweet cake that's light and tender.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut top and bottom off each fruit. Place each fruit cut side down on work surface and cut away peel and white pith, completely exposing segments. (If using lemon, keep peel on.) Thinly slice fruit crosswise, removing and discarding seeds. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray. Pour melted butter into bottom of pan, tilting to evenly distribute, and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons brown sugar. Arrange citrus slices in pan, overlapping as needed.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs and egg yolk, yogurt, and orange zest and juice in a large bowl. Add dry ingredients to yogurt mixture, whisking gently to combine. Using a spatula, gradually fold in oil until batter is smooth and oil is fully incorporated. Spoon batter over citrus slices in pan and smooth with spatula.

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool in pan 15 minutes. Run a knife around edge of cake and invert onto a serving a platter. Let cool completely, about 1 hour, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 208mg; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 16g; saturated fat 5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 10/14/2021