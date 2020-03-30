This technique takes the intimidation out of cooking shellfish. As long as you add each type at its indicated time instead of all at once, you’ll end up with delicate, perfectly cooked clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels. And the flavor of this stew is so rich and deep, you’d never guess it all comes together in about half an hour. This technique takes the intimidation out of cooking shellfish. As long as you add each type at its indicated time instead of all at once, you’ll end up with delicate, perfectly cooked clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels. And the flavor of this stew is so rich and deep, you’d never guess it all comes together in about half an hour.