How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high; swirl to coat. Add onion and fennel; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add garlic; reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in wine, stock, basil, red pepper, and tomatoes; increase heat to medium-high, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 10 minutes.
Increase heat to medium-high. Add clams to skillet; cover and cook 2 minutes. Sprinkle scallops with salt and pepper. Add scallops; cover and cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp and mussels; cover and cook until clams and mussels open, about 4 minutes. Discard any unopened shells. Gently stir in lemon juice, and, if desired, sprinkle with basil.
Chef's Notes
Simmer It
This technique takes the intimidation out of cooking shellfish. As long as you add each type at its indicated time instead of all at once, you’ll end up with delicate, perfectly cooked clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels. And the flavor of this stew is so rich and deep, you’d never guess it all comes together in about half an hour.
Roast It
Roasting is a great hands-off technique—you can go take care of something else on your to-do list while dinner cooks. The dry heat concentrates the fish’s flavor but keeps the flesh perfectly tender. If you haven’t had arctic char, add it to your list. It tastes like a cross between trout and salmon. We used small multicolored carrots here, but any kind will do!
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020