This technique takes the intimidation out of cooking shellfish. As long as you add each type at its indicated time instead of all at once, you'll end up with delicate, perfectly cooked clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels. And the flavor of this stew is so rich and deep, you'd never guess it all comes together in about half an hour.

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, sliced
  • 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup seafood stock
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (28-oz.) can no-salt-added whole tomatoes, drained
  • 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed (about 6 oz.)
  • 8 sea scallops (about 8 oz.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 large peeled and deveined raw shrimp (about 8 oz.)
  • 12 mussels, scrubbed and debearded (about 6 oz.)
  • 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 110mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 701mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high; swirl to coat. Add onion and fennel; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add garlic; reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in wine, stock, basil, red pepper, and tomatoes; increase heat to medium-high, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 10 minutes.

Step 2

Increase heat to medium-high. Add clams to skillet; cover and cook 2 minutes. Sprinkle scallops with salt and pepper. Add scallops; cover and cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp and mussels; cover and cook until clams and mussels open, about 4 minutes. Discard any unopened shells. Gently stir in lemon juice, and, if desired, sprinkle with basil.

Simmer It

