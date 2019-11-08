Get your baked-good fix with these tender, lightly spiced muffins topped with tangy cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of walnuts. Not only are they lower in sugar and higher in fiber than a traditional pastry but they also take a fraction of the time to prep.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray, or line with paper liners. Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; add walnuts. Whisk together honey, oil, vanilla, egg, and 1 cup of the milk in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out almost clean, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove from pan.
Whisk together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and remaining 3 tablespoons milk in a bowl; drizzle over tops of muffins. Garnish with walnuts, if desired.
Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019