Cinnamon Roll Muffins

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
12
By Karen Rankin

Get your baked-good fix with these tender, lightly spiced muffins topped with tangy cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of walnuts. Not only are they lower in sugar and higher in fiber than a traditional pastry but they also take a fraction of the time to prep.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups (about 8 oz.) white whole-wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 6 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup , plus 3 Tbsp. whole milk, divided
  • 4 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 271mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 141mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray, or line with paper liners. Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; add walnuts. Whisk together honey, oil, vanilla, egg, and 1 cup of the milk in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups.

Step 2

Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out almost clean, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove from pan.

Step 3

Whisk together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and remaining 3 tablespoons milk in a bowl; drizzle over tops of muffins. Garnish with walnuts, if desired.

Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com