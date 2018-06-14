- Calories per serving 78
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sugar per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 579mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Chunky Garden Gazpacho
Greg DupreeFood Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut 4 of the red tomatoes into chunks. Place in bowl of a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour tomato puree into a large bowl.
Step 2
Chop remaining red tomato; stir into tomato puree. Stir in yellow tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, jalapeño, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Cover mixture; chill until cold, at least 4 hours. Divide among 4 bowls. Thinly slice basil; garnish and serve.