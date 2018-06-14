Chunky Garden Gazpacho

Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
4
Health.com
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 5 large (about 8 oz. each) ripe red tomatoes, divided
  • 1 large (about 8 oz.) ripe yellow tomato, chopped
  • 1 medium-size English cucumber, chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper (from 1 medium-size bell pepper)
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (2 Tbsp.)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 78
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 579mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut 4 of the red tomatoes into chunks. Place in bowl of a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour tomato puree into a large bowl.

Step 2

Chop remaining red tomato; stir into tomato puree. Stir in yellow tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, jalapeño, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Cover mixture; chill until cold, at least 4 hours. Divide among 4 bowls. Thinly slice basil; garnish and serve.

