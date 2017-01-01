Freeze banana slices for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

Step 2

Place banana, cauliflower, strawberries, coconut milk, coconut water, cacao powder, almond butter, salt, and, if desired, honey in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons coconut water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.