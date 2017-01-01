- Calories per serving 288
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 31g
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Chocolate-Strawberry Smoothie Bowl
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Frozen cauliflower is practically tasteless and adds tons of fiber and vitamins C and K.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Freeze banana slices for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
Step 2
Place banana, cauliflower, strawberries, coconut milk, coconut water, cacao powder, almond butter, salt, and, if desired, honey in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons coconut water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.