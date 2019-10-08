Give plain-Jane pumpkin a break this year. Thanks to a quick blitz in the blender, the filling is ultra-velvety; plus, brown sugar and dark chocolate contribute an intriguing richness. But this pie isn’t as decadent as it seems. Low-fat evaporated milk is the secret to its creamy consistency.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Freeze 10 minutes.
Top frozen crust with a sheet of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of plate. Fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until edges are set, 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove parchment and weights from crust; bake an additional 5 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Microwave chopped chocolate in a small microwavable bowl on High until almost melted, about 1 minute. Stir until smooth. Slowly add to squash mixture, stirring until smooth. Pour into cooled piecrust.
Bake at 350 degrees F until center is set, about 40 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 2 hours. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, if desired.
Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019