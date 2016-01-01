Chocolate-Almond Tassies

Romulo Yanes
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
24 tassies
Genevieve Ko
November 2016

You can make the shells up to 3 days in advance. Keep them in an airtight container at room temperature.

Ingredients

  • SHELLS
  • Olive oil or coconut cooking spray
  • 1 1/3 cups finely shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 2 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. coconut palm sugar
  • FILLING
  • 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Almond butter
  • 24 Roasted salted almonds, preferably Marcona

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 139
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Make shells: Position a rack in center of oven and preheat to 350°F. Coat 24 mini muffin cups with cooking spray. Stir coconut, egg whites and sugar in a bowl until mixture forms a smooth, cohesive mass. Place 1 scant tablespoon in each muffin cup. With lightly moistened fingers, press mixture evenly into bottom and sides of each cup. Bake until bottoms are golden and edges are brown, 11 to 13 minutes. (The surface should feel dry.) Let cool in cups on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then carefully slide a small offset spatula or knife between each shell and cup to pop shells out. Let cool completely on rack.

Step 2

 Just before serving, make filling: Melt chocolate and almond butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until smooth (don’t let bottom of bowl touch water). Remove from heat and stir occasionally until cooled to room temperature. Divide filling among shells, about 2 teaspoons each, to almost reach rim. When chocolate has firmed a bit, gently press an almond on top of each tassie. Let stand until chocolate sets.

Better Baking © 2016

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up