Let’s be real: Chili is a classic dish that never gets old. Whether you like it with ground beef or prefer to keep it meatless with veggies and beans, this simple comfort food meal is delicious no matter what.

But if you’re not careful, homemade chili recipes can rack up major calories. Between oil ingredients are cooked in and toppings we tend to add on (sour cream, shredded cheese, and chips, we’re looking at you), it’s easy to create a bowl that’s loaded with excess fat, salt, and calories. Luckily there are easy ways to slim down chili without sacrificing its flavor. Want to know how? In this video, we’ll show you how to make a chipotle turkey chili with sweet potatoes that tastes just as good as the original.

The key to slimming down chili is to make smart ingredient swaps that preserve its signature flavor. Replacing beef with turkey, for example, gives chili a leaner base while keeping it hearty. Pinto beans help bump up the dish’s protein content even more, making it filling without piling on fat.

Add sweet potatoes into the mix, and your chili will be packed with flavor and nutrients. This healthy veggie is rich in antioxidants and also serves as a great source of healthy carbohydrates. To make sure the chili keeps its kick, sprinkle in healthy spices like chili powder, cumin, ground cloves, and chipotle. These low-calorie additions will ensure your bowl is anything but bland. Diced fresh onions, garlic cloves, and jalapeno peppers can make the meal even more flavorful.

Finish off your chipotle turkey chili bowl with better-for-you toppings like protein-rich Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, diced avocado for a hit of healthy fats, and fresh cilantro. We promise you won’t even miss the crushed Fritos. Happy eating!