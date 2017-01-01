How to Make It

Step 1 Melt butter in a Dutch oven over high heat. Add onion; sauté until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in oregano and garlic; sauté for

Step 2 minutes. 2 Whisk together flour and ¼ cup of the broth. Add flour mixture, sweet potatoes, chipotle, adobo, orange zest, salt, cinnamon and remaining 5¾ cups broth to onion mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Transfer mixture, in batches, to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid. Place a clean towel over lid opening to avoid splatters. Blend until smooth. Return to pot.